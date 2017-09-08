Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 09 Sep 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
‘Wellness through play’

     

     

     

     

     

    Friday, September 8, 2017-12:10:49P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

NMI to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

  • Print
08 Sep 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Thursday designated the week of Sept. 11 as the Field of Heroes Recognition Week to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recognize the sacrifices of first responders.

The governor at the same time commended the citizens and volunteers who dedicate their time to recovery efforts.

He urged community members to always remember the firefighters, police officers and first responders who lost their lives during rescue operations.

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, for his part, thanked the military, veterans and law enforcers who serve to protect the nation.

Gov. Ralph Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog pose with first responders, community members and other stakeholder after the proclamation signing for the Field of Heroes Recognition Week at the administration building on Capital Hill. Photo by Daisy Demapan/Office of the Governor

The CNMI is observing the Field of Heroes for the second consecutive year.

According to the proclamation, U.S. flags will be on display on Sept. 5-17 at Veterans Memorial Park on Tinian; Sept. 7-22 at Cpl. Joe G. Charfauros Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Rota; and Sept. 10-18 at American Memorial Park on Saipan.

The flags will be posted 24 hours a day.

Officials and representatives of IT&E, Tan Holdings, the American Red Cross NMI-Chapter, the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Saipan Post 3457, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Department of Public Safety joined cabinet members, Saipan Mayor David Apatang and community volunteers in witnessing the proclamation signing at the administration building on Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.