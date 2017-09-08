NMI to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Thursday designated the week of Sept. 11 as the Field of Heroes Recognition Week to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recognize the sacrifices of first responders.

The governor at the same time commended the citizens and volunteers who dedicate their time to recovery efforts.

He urged community members to always remember the firefighters, police officers and first responders who lost their lives during rescue operations.

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, for his part, thanked the military, veterans and law enforcers who serve to protect the nation.





The CNMI is observing the Field of Heroes for the second consecutive year.

According to the proclamation, U.S. flags will be on display on Sept. 5-17 at Veterans Memorial Park on Tinian; Sept. 7-22 at Cpl. Joe G. Charfauros Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Rota; and Sept. 10-18 at American Memorial Park on Saipan.

The flags will be posted 24 hours a day.

Officials and representatives of IT&E, Tan Holdings, the American Red Cross NMI-Chapter, the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Saipan Post 3457, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Department of Public Safety joined cabinet members, Saipan Mayor David Apatang and community volunteers in witnessing the proclamation signing at the administration building on Thursday morning.