Japanese newspaper features Marianas Dommanaka team

(MVA) — The Marianas’ participation in 19th Annual Nippon Dommanaka Festival in Nagoya, Japan on Aug. 26-27, 2017, received wide national coverage, including special recognition in Chunichi Shinbun newspaper.

The Marianas delegation of indigenous Carolinian dancers, sent by the Marianas Visitors Authority and Pacific Development Inc., were among 20,000+ dancers that entertained festivalgoers.

At Nagoya City Civic Reception House, the delegation attended a welcoming reception hosted by the mayor of Nagoya and supporting council members and business representatives.





“At the welcome reception, our Marianas Domannaka team was thanked and recognized for 15 years of contribution at the festival,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We’re very honored to be one of the few dance troupes outside of Japan to be invited to the festival.”

Local newspaper Chunichi Shinbun featured a photo of the Marianas delegation including Liberation Day Queen Peyton Gomez meeting Nagoya Mayor Kawamura. PDI Managing Director Gordon Marciano was also quoted in the article.

During the festival, the group performed on various stages throughout the city and walked in the festival parade. MVA’s office in Japan coordinated the team’s participation.