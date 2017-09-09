Japan school cancels cultural exchange trip to Saipan due to North Korea threat

JOHOKU High School has canceled its cultural exchange visit to Saipan set for next month due to the warning issued by the government of Japan after North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Aug. 29, 2017.

Cultural exchange program organizer Ikuo Yoshizawa informed the Saipan mayor’s office about the cancellation of the students’ scheduled three-day stay on Saipan.

Yoshizawa said the program was supposed to bring 56 students and six teachers to the island from Oct. 17 to 20.

“We are thankful for the preparation of the mayor’s office, especially for the accommodations of the students and their chaperons,” he added.

He said the cultural exchange visit will be rescheduled for next year.

The mayor’s office student program coordinator, Yuki Kishimoto, said some of the regular participants in the home-stay program had already made commitments to accommodate the Japanese students.

“I will start informing them about the cancelation,” she said, adding that the mayor’s office appreciates host families who are always ready to accommodate visiting students.