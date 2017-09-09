House passes NMI product seal, other measures

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday passed several measures, including the establishment of the CNMI Product Seal and the proposed regulation of biosprospecting activities in the commonwealth.

All 19 House members present voted yes to support House Bill 20-86, which would establish the CNMI Product Seal Act of 2017. The bill was introduced by House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez.

Also passed was Rep Angel Demapan’s House Bill 20-65, which would regulate bioprospecting activities within the CNMI in order to ensure prior, informed consent and equitable sharing of benefits.

According to H.B. 20-86, the CNMI Product Seal would protect the integrity and value of the commonwealth’s marketing distinction and help its genuine fresh processed products compete equally with look-a-like products from elsewhere.

The measure would also help encourage new entrepreneurs to produce locally made products and promote consumption and exportation of locally made products.

At Tuesday’s session, Demapan offered an amendment to H.B. 20-65 to rename it the Richard B. Seman Biosprospecting Act of 2017 in honor of the late former secretary of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

The floor amendment was accepted by the members.

“This was the last legislation that I worked with [Seman] before it was finalized for introduction this past March 29th,” Demapan said. “Mr. Seman was, at the time, the secretary of DLNR, and just days after I introduced the bill that he was so passionate about, he unexpectedly passed away. I believe he would’ve been very proud to see this bill make its way through the legislative process as he was the original author of the legislation during his term as a member of the House.”

Demapan added, “The protection and conservation of our environment and fisheries were very near and dear to the late DLNR secretary and I’m honored to help advance this worthy cause in his memory.”

Both measures, H.B. 20-86 and H.B. 20-65, now go to the Senate.

The House also passed the following bills:

• House Bill 20-67, introduced by House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita, to conserve and protect the precious local resource of sweet potato or “kamuti”;

• H.B. 20-69, by Rep. Alice Igitol, to authorize the Division of Fish and Wildlife to regulate marine sports and activities within the waters of conservation areas and sanctuaries and to impose and collect, conservation area management fees by regulation;

• H.B. 20-25, by Rep. Edwin Propst, to prohibit the selling and exporting of copper wires;

• H.B. 20-85, by House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez, to establish higher mandatory sentences for crimes that occur within 1,000 feet of tourist sites and recreational areas;

• H.B. 20-96, by Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, to ensure that Board of Education members receive compensation for committee meetings “which are vital to the development of policy and the functioning of the Public School System”;

• H.B. 20-93, also by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, to exempt the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Office of the Public Auditor from the salary limitations imposed by the Compensation Adjustment Act;

• H.B. 20-83, by Rep. Angel Demapan, to enable MVA to strengthen the qualifications for tour guides and tour operators;

• Senate Bill 20-7, by Senate President Arnold Palacios, to allow the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. to lease the Lower MIHA area; and,

• S.B. 20-3, by Sen. Justo Quitugua, to limit the term of the public high school student representative to the Board of Education to one year and rotate the representative’s appointment by public school.

All the House bills now go to the Senate. S.B. 20-7 will be transmitted to the governor’s office while S.B. 20-3, which was amended by the House, returns to the Senate.