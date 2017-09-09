Christopher Ada Chlarson Jr. gets 5 years for sexual abuse of a minor

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio sentenced a former security officer to five years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Christopher Ada Chlarson Jr. pled guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree as part of a plea deal with the Office of the Attorney General.

The judge sentenced Chlarson to 10 years in prison, but all suspended except five years. He was also given credit for time served since May 8, 2017.

Chlarson will also be placed on a 10-year probation after his prison term and is required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski represented Chlarson.

Chlarson was arrested in May 2017 for sexually abusing a minor twice in March, according to court documents.

Police said a school principal reported a possible sexual abuse incident after a 15-year-old student wrote in her journal that someone was traumatizing her.

She later told police that Charlston sexually assaulted her twice in March while she was sleeping at home.

Police said Chlarson admitted to the allegations during an interview at his residence.