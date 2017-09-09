PSS holds job fair for students

OVER 40 private companies and government agencies and more than 80 students on Saipan participated in the Cooperative Education Job Fair held Thursday at Saipan World Resort.

According to Brandon S. Nicholas, Public School System Cooperative Education program coordinator, co-op is an elective class in high school in all of the three main islands.

“It’s a two-part class,” Nicholas explained. “The first class is in the classroom where students learn résumé writing, personal finance, financial literacy, interview skills and work behavior. The second part is the cooperative training which includes the job fair.”

He said students work at actual job-sites, off campus, and experience on-the-job training that includes real-life application of what they have learned in the classroom.

The schools encourage freshmen and sophomores to take co-op in the classroom, and undergo job training when they reach their junior and senior years.

“The job training is limited to juniors and seniors because they are of working age,” Nicholas said.

“A lot of our students pursue employment if offered. It is our goal to help them transition into private sector employment. But we do have students that also wish to pursue a career in government.”

The PSS co-op program holds two job fairs each year, in January and September, Nicholas said.

“This semester we have a total of 80 plus students on Saipan. In all of three islands, we have 130 or 140. We have over 40 companies participating in the job fair.”

In the next semester, PSS will bring the job fair to Rota and Tinian. “What we want to do is to give them a full experience and we do work very closely with the co-op teachers on Rota and Tinian.”

Through co-op, he said, “we are hoping to build a bridge that will connect students to the future and help them establish a firm foundation which they can build upon.”

Romeena Manzon, an 11th grader from Marianas High School, was one of the applicants at the job fair. Seeking to acquire experience in the food industry, she submitted her job application to Kensington Hotel.

“I applied as a waitress. I want to be a pastry chef someday,” Manzon said in an interview.

She described the interviews with private companies as “fun but nerve-wracking.”

Geralyn Dela Cruz, Imperial Pacific International-Corporate Social Responsibility director and vice president of the First Lady Diann Torres Foundation, said it is understandable that some students would feel intimidated and were nervous during interviews.





“It actually gives us an opportunity to really learn to break that nervousness. It also tells me that this person is actually serious compared to someone who is overconfident.”

Dela Cruz said the foundation, a non-profit organization, wants to provide advancement and assistance to individuals with disabilities so they can maintain a comfortable quality of life. The foundation also wants to promote the Chamorro and Carolinian languages through literacy programs, she added.

“The foundation is looking for someone with drive for these projects. There are various opportunities for any student who wants to join our team,” Dela Cruz said.

First lady Diann Torres said they are hiring for three different positions: marketing coordinator, administrative assistant and outreach director.

She said it was the foundation’s third time to participate in the PSS co-op job fair.

“It’s very productive,” the first lady added. “I think students can learn a lot.”

But she also advised applicants to do their research before coming to any job fair.

“They need to learn who will be there and the companies that will be participating. We asked several students about the foundation and they don’t know anything about it,” she added.

Joshua Wise, PHI pharmacy manager, said they have been participating in the co-op job fair for many years.

He said they want to hire students who are interested in medical-related careers or who want to own businesses in the future.

He said the students’ school schedule is not an issue. “They usually go to the pharmacy after their class or sometimes they prefer working on a Saturday,” he said.

PSS Associate Commissioner Yvonne Pangelinan thanked the agencies and companies that support the cooperative education program. “It gives our students the work experience that can help them make a decision when it’s time to choose a career path. I am really happy to see the turnout. The commitment from our community remains so strong.”