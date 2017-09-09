Fire department gets $440K grant from Interior; needs another pumper truck

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has received a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior amounting to $440,000 for the purchase of one fire pumper truck with a 1,000-gallon water tank capacity.

DFEMS Commissioner Clyde Norita said the department was hoping to get two pumper trucks, but is still very grateful to Interior for the grant.

“We also have been asking our local Legislature for local funding to help us procure pumper trucks as our department really needs them,” he added.

Norita said DFEMS currently uses two pumper trucks. Two other trucks that need new parts have been in the shop for the past three weeks.

According to Norita, access to water remains an issue whenever firefighters respond to fire emergencies.

He said the island’s fire hydrants are turned off at certain times of the day.

“If the fire hydrants are working 24 hours, we won’t really have an issue with water, but we do, especially in residential villages,” Norita said.

“Pumper trucks are the first line of defense when fighting fire. The pumpers pump water so the firefighters can fight the fire.”

Norita said each of the department’s pumper trucks have 750 gallons of water.

Through a partnership with the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s aircraft rescue and firefighting unit, DFEMS is provided an additional 3,000-gallon tanker when needed, he added.

“It’s time consuming to get the truck. There’s the bidding process and then, of course, they have to manufacture it; they are not off-the-shelves,” Norita said, adding that the delivery of a truck may take a year.