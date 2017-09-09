Tropical disturbance to move through Marianas

THE National Weather Service, Weather Forecast Office, Guam has issued a special weather statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

NWS advises that around 4 p.m., Friday, a tropical disturbance was centered about 565 miles east of Guam and 535 miles east of Saipan. It was moving west at about 17 mph, and expected to pass through the Marianas Saturday afternoon or evening.

As the disturbance passes through the Marianas, numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected late Friday night and Saturday, with locally heavy rain possible. Heavier showers may produce locally gusty winds up to 25 mph. Showers should decrease Saturday night and Sunday as the disturbance moves off to the west-northwest.

Although significant development is not expected until the disturbance passes through the islands, residents and visitors of the Marianas should stay up to date on its progress and any statements or advisories issued from NWS.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind residents and visitors to practice caution if traveling in rainy conditions. If outdoor events are planned, stay up to date for any additional advisories throughout the weekend:

• NWS Website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

• NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/?fref=ts

• GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Guam-Homeland-SecurityOffice-of-Civil-Defense-178975602144519/