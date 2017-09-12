US territories cannot be Forum members

APIA (Pacnews) — U.S territories in the Pacific which include American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas and Guam, cannot be members of the Pacific Islands Forum.

This was clarified Thursday by the United States delegation attending the Forum Leaders Meeting currently underway in Samoa after French territories of French Polynesia and New Caledonia were admitted to Forum last year.

There are plans by America Samoa to become a member of the Suva-based Pacific Islands Forum.

But U.S acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton said they haven’t heard any proposal by American Samoa wanting to become a member of the Forum.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of allowing it, we haven’t heard any kind of this proposal been mooted yet,” Thornton said.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Matt Mathews said territories of United States for which U.S provide security and foreign policy on cannot be full members of any international organization.

“The general legal opinion of the treaties and law department of the Department of State has a long standing position that territories of U.S for which U.S provide security and foreign policy on cannot be full members of international organization that require that role, the independent role.

“They are in fact territories of the United States so they will probably continue on as observer status,” Mathews said.