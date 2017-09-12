Sabalu to revive Tuesday Market at different location

THE Saipan Sabalu Farmers Market Inc. will revive the Tuesday market at the Civic Center in Susupe.

Sabalu president Manny Borja on Friday said the reopening of the Tuesday market is in response to public demand.

“People were asking us to open the market on weekdays. They want local produce,” he said.

The Sabalu Tuesday Market was located at the Garapan Fishing Base but it shut down when the Garapan Public Market opened in 2014.

“At that time there were some parties trying to say something about Sabalu and the conflict with other farmers,” Borja said.

Today, he added, the group has 12 members who will sell vegetables, fruits, value-added products, local delicacies and other food items at the Tuesday market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We want to promote local food,” he said, adding that Sabalu can still accept at least six more members.

Borja said they will also reserve one slot, free of charge, for any school or civic organization holding a fundraising event.

“We are inviting community members to continue patronizing our local products,” he added.

For more information, call Manny Borja at 588-0909.