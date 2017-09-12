Saipan delegation passes measure to rezone Tanapag

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation on Friday passed a measure that will rezone a Tanapag area from village residential to tourist resort district.

Thirteen members voted yes in favor of House Local Bill 20-18, which was introduced by Rep. Alice Igitol.

Five voted no: Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Rep. Vinnie Sablan, Rep. Edwin Propst, Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero and House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez.

Rep. Vinnie Sablan said the Zoning Board did not approve the rezoning request during a public hearing on Sept. 15, 2016.

He said the area is not feasible for any tourist resort development as it is adjacent to the Tanapag cemetery.

He said there are “so many developments” already going on, and they don’t want Tanapag to turn into Garapan which is now “experiencing congestion and traffic jam problems.”

Propst said it’s about time to have controlled development.

Those opposed to the bill also said there should be a land-use plan in place first to ensure that the future generation will still have land to use.





Sen. Sixto Igisomar suggested the establishment of a development advisory council that will determine the kind of development that suits the northern part of the island which includes Tanapag and San Roque.

Senate President Arnold Palacios, who supported the measure, said his Senate Bill 20-2 will establish an Office of Planning and Development to figure out what direction is appropriate for the CNMI.

Rep. Angel Demapan noted that the delegation is not approving any development project but is merely rezoning an area upon the property owner’s request.

Mario Taitano, Zoning Board member, said he is in favor of the measure, noting that the area is beachfront property suitable for resort development.

Zoning Board members Joe Ayuyu and Bruce Bateman were against the proposed re-zoning while Diego Blanco, the chairman, recused himself from voting on it.

House Local Bill 20-18 now goes to the governor.