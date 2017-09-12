Godfrey Mendiola charged with sexual abuse of a minor

AN unemployed 51-year-old man who resides at Housing Turnkey in Tinian is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Police arrested Godfrey Sablan Mendiola on the charges of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Friday set a $50,000 cash bail for Mendiola’s temporary release, and appointed Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski to represent the accused.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio appeared for the government.

Mendiola, who was previously involved in theft and burglary, will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., and on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.

The victim told police the defendant touched her inappropriately on April 2 and 8, 2017. She said he also made her watch porn on a cell phone, and told her to kiss and touch him.

The victim told police that on July 23, 2017, the defendant again touched her inappropriately and only stopped when he heard a noise coming from the living room.

She said he would also compliment her body and once told her that if she was his age, he would “go for her.”

The victim said she told her friend and mother about what Mendiola had done to her. Her mother then told the police about it.