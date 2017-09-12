Governor appoints Gordon Marciano to MVA board

(Press Release) — On Thursday, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres appointed Gordon Marciano to serve on the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors. His appointment requires the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, he will serve a four-year term.

“Gordon has been a very active member of our tourism industry, particularly within our Japanese market. Maintaining the historical importance of our Japanese market has been a priority of mine, and Gordon’s years of knowledge and experience within that sector will help us sustain that goal further. I am confident in his ability to contribute to the ongoing success of MVA and its outreach to our tourism markets,” Governor Torres said.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve our people of Saipan and the Marianas. I thank Governor Torres for this opportunity, and I look forward to continue supporting our tourism industry in this position,” Marciano said.