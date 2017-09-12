Senate OK’s budget bill with amendments

WITH 19 days left in the fiscal year, the Senate passed the FY 2018 budget bill with amendments that include the reallocation of pay-hike funds for various agencies and instrumentalities.

House Bill 20-105 now returns to the House of Representatives, which will hold an emergency session today, Monday.

If the House accepts the amendments, the measure will go to the governor; if not, both chambers will convene a bicameral conference committee to draft a bill acceptable to both houses.

If no new balanced budget bill is enacted into law on or before Oct. 1, 2017, non-essential government offices will shut down.

At Friday’s session, Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee Chairman Jude Hofschneider said the $1.3 million pay-hike provision for elected officials under Public Law 19-83 cannot be implemented until the court decides on its legality.

He said the $1.3 million would be distributed to various agencies, instrumentalities and districts.

They also allotted funds for solid waste division employees’ hazard pay.

“These employees work at the landfill and their hazard pay is based on [Office of Personnel Management] rules — 25 percent of their base salaries,” Hofschneider said.

The Senate likewise “modified” the Marianas Visitors Authority’s budget of $16,052,583

“to help other agencies in need,” Hofschneider said.

As proposed by the Senate, over $1.5 million in MVA funds will instead go to the following:

• $450,000 to purchase a new fire pumper truck for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services;

• $69,435 for the Public School System Cooperative Education’s tourism-related programs;

• $250,000 to purchase four additional Automated Passport Control machines for the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport;

• Up to $100,000 to fund a CNMI cultural center feasibility study;

• Up to $200,000 to fund the Chamorro and Carolinian cultural celebration activities in the CNMI in September 2018 with funds to be distributed as follows: Saipan, $100,000; Tinian, $50,000; and Rota, $50,000.

• $250,000 to fund a tractor with batwing mower attachment for the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan;

• $250,000 to fund a tractor with batwing attachment for the Office of Mayor of Rota.

The total amount of the MVA funds that will be distributed to fund the above mentioned programs is $1,569,435.

In addition, the Senate is proposing to increase the annual salaries of the resident department heads of Rota and Tinian to not more than $45,000; the resident deputy commissioners of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services for Rota and Tinian to not more than $45,000; the special assistant for management and budget/CIP administrator to not more than $70,000; the director of electronic data processing to not more than $49,266; and the director of procurement and supply to not more than $49,266.

The Senate, moreover, allotted funding for the hiring of one additional physician and mid-level practitioner and one dental assistant II for Tinian Health Center; and one physician assistant or nurse practitioner and one dental assistant for Rota Health Center.

The Senate allocated $40,000 for payment of the freight cost of lab specimens shipped from Rota and Tinian for testing; $75,000 for counseling services for alcohol and drug abuse clients on Rota and Tinian; $1 million in tobacco control funds for the Public School System’s comprehensive school health education programs and the purchase of vehicles for Rota Sports and Recreation, Rota Aging Office, Rota Medical Referrals-Saipan, Department of Labor-Rota, two vehicles for Rota police, one brush fire truck for the Rota fire department and one vehicle for the Northern Marianas and Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Hofschneider said the committee “moved around” some of the funding but the budget is still within the $150 million ceiling set for fiscal year 2018. The amount includes $4,854,044 for the Department of Public Lands.