Talim did not pose any significant storm threat, says administration

11 Sep 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

TROPICAL Storm Talim, which brought heavy rainfall and caused flash flooding on Guam, did not pose any significant threat to the Northern Marianas, Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service on Guam, Talim continued to move northwest away from the Marianas, but scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and brief gusts of winds were expected Sunday through Monday on Saipan and Tinian.

Bautista commended the CNMI Joint Information Center and the National Weather Service for doing a good job in keeping the public informed.

Bautista advised the community to follow the CNMI EOC State Warning Point, the CNMI Joint Information Center, and the National Weather Service on Guam on Facebook for the latest information.

