CHCC to challenge trial court ruling

THE Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation will challenge Judge Joseph N. Camacho’s ruling which held that parts of the Government Liability Act are unconstitutional.

The judge earlier denied the government’s motion to dismiss the malpractice lawsuit against Dr. Gary Ramsey and Dr. Rajee Iyer who were sued by Remedio Elameto and her common-law husband for leaving a surgical clamp in her stomach during an operation.

In his order, the judge said parts of the Government Liability Act are unconstitutional as they violate the right to privacy.

CHCC legal counsel Nancy Gottfried said they are appealing the ruling to the local Supreme Court.

“We would like a decision because this is a very important issue to the hospital and to the government as a whole,” she added. “We are hoping that the CNMI Supreme Court will give us an expedited review, and put the case on an accelerated schedule. We would like them to hear the case and render a decision as soon as practicable.”

Gottfried said Judge Camacho’s ruling means that in case of a lawsuit, CHCC will not be substituted for the doctors as the defendant.

She said they are looking into the possibility of obtaining medical malpractice insurance as recommended by Elameto’s counsel.

“We are sending letters to all CNMI-registered insurance companies, telling them what the parameters of the decisions are about punitive damages — no cap on damages, a jury trial and no substitution — and asking them what conditions they would require in order for us to obtain medical malpractice insurance. So those letters are going out very soon and then we will give them, the insurance companies, time to respond,” Gottfried said.

For her part, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna admitted that they cannot obtain medical malpractice insurance because no one is selling it. She said this is not the first time that the issue was raised.

There was no such insurance for CHCC physicians in the past because of inadequate risk pool, she added.

Muna said the situation remains the same today.

“No one sells medical malpractice insurance for our physicians. Our physicians that we recruit usually ask that question — they know that they can’t buy medical malpractice insurance either. That’s the whole purpose of Government Liability Act — to be able to cover them, to indemnify them. And that is one of the reasons why they come here because like any physician they would want to be able to have that. If it is not available by simply purchasing it themselves, then the Government Liability Act was the option, and that’s the reason why they are here because they are covered by the law. Otherwise, they would not have taken the job here.”

Gottfried said CHCC is again reaching out to insurance companies.

“There may be somebody out there. We have asked before and the answer has always been no. But it is our intent to request for proposals to see what insurance companies could offer. We are not at that stage yet because we are still gathering information in anticipation of eventually announcing a request for proposals,” Gottfried added.

“Even on Guam, they don’t sell it either. We asked [physicians from] Guam, and they said they don’t have it either.”

Muna said physicians who have inquired were told that the annual cost is about $100,000 per person.

“Because of our small risk pool, premiums will cost more,” she added.

Gottfried said the Government Liability Act was made applicable to CHCC through Public Law 19-78. “It did cover medical malpractice. You have to keep in mind that we are the only hospital on the island, we are geographically remote, we are held to U.S. mainland standards, we are in conformity with [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services], but obviously there are challenges when operating a hospital on a remote island in the tropics.”

Muna said CHCC needs the protection provided by the Government Liability Act. “Part of the reasons why we want to appeal the ruling is we want to protect our physicians. We want to make sure that they are covered.”

Gottfried at the same time said they have never cancelled their surgeries. “It is our responsibility (to make) physicians available to serve. Indigents heavily rely on CHCC. We have high caliber doctors and we have complete confidence in them. But hey need to be protected. We also need to protect the interest of the patients.”

According to Muna, “We understand the responsibility to make sure that physicians and patients are protected, both for the best interest of patients, physicians and this organization. We want the community to know that we are not trying to get away from our responsibility.”