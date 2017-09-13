Japan-based CHamoru culture group seeks to enrich exhibit

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A Japan-based CHamoru culture performance group is accepting art and artifacts from the Marianas for a Teikyo University Museum exhibit, titled “The Truth about Tropical Islands of Marianas: Do you know Guam, Saipan, Rota, Tinian?”

“A lot of people like to travel to Guam and other Pacific islands, but they only focus on the pleasure of swimming in the ocean and playing in the sun,” said Teikyo University professor Kyoko Nakayama.

When she isn’t teaching classes in postcolonialism at Teikyo University, she manages Guma’ Famagu’on Tano’ yan I Tasi, a Japan-based CHamoru cultural group that for five years has fostered a deeper Japanese appreciation for the Marianas that goes beyond the tropical paradise façade hundreds of thousands of tourists seek when they come here.

“Tourists have a tendency to only consume. But through this exhibit, we’d like to share the beautiful CHamoru culture — and even the aspects of its current situation and history that aren’t so pleasant — with Japanese people,” Nakayama said.

That’s why, in a recent trip across the Marianas last month, the group began collecting items to be featured in the exhibit and are continuing to accept item donations until the exhibit opens in January.

An enriching experience

“We’ll be working until the very last day to make this exhibit an enriching experience for everyone. We especially want to capture the perspectives of the people in the Marianas about their current colonial situation and the other social issues they endure.”

Nakayama said that while some members of her CHamoru cultural group have come and gone due to a preference to admire the culture as onlookers, the majority of members have formed a sincere appreciation for Marianas culture.

“In Japan, the only time students learn about colonization is in the context of Manchuria and East Asia, and schools only discuss the Pacific when they talk about World War II. Very few people get to learn about Pacific history and the current politics in the Marianas,” she said. “I’m very proud of our members and their passion.”

The professor said that, so far, the group has collected an assortment of cultural artifacts including lusong, hima, slingstones, rope fibers and various art pieces. Some of the items are from Nakayama’s personal collection, which she has built over 10 years.

The group is now looking for multimedia messages from CHamorus across the Marianas, as well as artworks by children detailing their perspectives on life in the islands.

Nakayama said the best way to communicate with the group and find out how to contribute is through their Facebook page: facebook.com/gumafamaguontanoyanitasi.