MINA: Green Gala tickets sold out

(MINA) — Due to the great response to the Green Gala slated for this Friday, September 15, the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance has announced that tickets for the event are sold out and that no additional tickets will be sold at the door.

“We want to thank all the individuals who have shown their support for MINA by purchasing tickets, and all the companies who have contributed to the Green Gala event,” said board chair Fran Castro. “We are working hard to put on a great event for our ticket holders and to make them as comfortable as possible. Unfortunately, because of space limitations, we are unable to sell any more tickets.”





The Emerald sponsors for the event include Bridge Investment Group, LLC, Docomo Pacific, E-land Group/Kensington Hotel/Coral Ocean Point, IT&E, Joeten Enterprises, Inc., Marianas Legal Strategy Group, LLC, The Shack, and United Airlines.

Title sponsors to date are Ace Hardware, Bank of Guam, KSPN2 News, KZMI Radio, Marianas Variety, Saipan Brewing Company, Tan Holdings Corporation/Tan Siu Lin Foundation, and T-Galleria.

Major sponsors of the Green Gala are Hyatt Regency Saipan, Pacific Islands Cub, Bridge Capital, LLC, Triple J Saipan, Inc., McDonald’s of Saipan, Chong’s Corporation, Angil Design, Pena House Boutique/Iridescent, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hofschneider Engineering Corporation, Lollipops, Joeten Superstore, Joeten Motor Company, Inc., Roil Soil, Uprooted CNMI, and Fiesta Resort & Spa.





Event sponsors include SUP Saipan, Kanoa Resort, J.E.T. Holding Company, GHD, Saipan Ice and Water, Matson Navigation, Latte Built, Medical Associates of the Pacific, Marianas Insurance Company, Ltd., Chelu Photos, Furey & Associates, NMI Cycling Federation, The Athlete’s Foot, Boarderline, All Star Sporting Goods, Naked Fish Bar and Grill, Gold’s Gym Saipan, Shelly Scott, JEM Company Ltd., and Sound Hire Saipan.

For more information about the Gala, please call MINA at 233-REEF (7333).