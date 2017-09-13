Spanish historian talks about search for authenticity

SEARCHING for authenticity is interesting but it could be a trap, according to Spanish historian Dr. Carlos Madrid, one of the keynote speakers at the recently held Third Marianas History Conference.

Madrid discussed the life of Chamorro-Spanish Luis de Torres, second in command in the government of the Mariana Islands during the Spanish era.

Madrid believes there is a need to “reconnect and deepen one’s knowledge of ancient Chamorro culture but without losing the perspective of present-day needs.”

“I wouldn’t say that they have lost their identity,” he said. “Identity is something that changes…. [It] is a political decision, it doesn’t have to be justified. There’s no need for authenticity. The discourse of authenticity is not necessary. To be a Chamorro doesn’t mean to do certain things. When you are born to Chamorro parents, you are Chamorro. For example, I am Spanish but I have never been to a bullfight. I don’t do many things that Spanish people supposedly do. I don’t cook paella and yet I am Spanish. Identity is a political choice.”

He said people consist of different layers of culture. The Mariana Islands, for example, have been influenced by two significant civilizations: the east and the west.

“It makes the Marianas so unique — a rice culture was settled in a place where a coconut culture was already indigenous. Add to that the corn culture that came from the Americas.”

Three of the most relevant cultures took place here in the Marianas, Madrid said.

As for insisting on authenticity, he said it could create tensions and divisions.

“My personal point of interest, as far as history is concerned, is how it is represented and how we can meet the needs of our contemporary generation. It is very significant to see how history is represented in commemoration of the past,” he added.

Carlos Madrid Alvarez-Piner is director of Instituto Cervantes de Manila. He has a PhD in contemporary history from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and has been conducting research projects about the Philippines and the Pacific since 1996.