Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 13 Sep 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Marianas young athlete shines in US college football

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, September 11, 2017-9:16:56A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Local bill to rezone San Roque private lots

  • Print
12 Sep 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed a measure to rezone private lots in San Roque from rural to tourist resort.

All 18 members present voted yes to House Local Bill 20-29 which was introduced by Rep. John Paul Sablan, the delegation chairman.

He said the measure is an “extension” of what is now Saipan Local Law 20-5, which rezoned some areas in As Matuis.

Sablan said the properties that will be rezoned under H.L.B. 20-29 are located north of the abandoned La Fiesta Mall and belong to the Babauta Nekai family, the Naraja family and Bidal Corporation.

Rep. Angel Demapan, standing, confers with Senate President Arnold Palacios, back to the camera, Rep. Alice Igitol and Vice Speaker Janet Maratita during a delegation session break, Friday. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

Presiding Judge Robert Naraja on Friday testified in support of the proposal to rezone the property.

Sablan said the intent of rezoning is to implement a uniform policy as most of the surrounding properties have already been rezoned into tourist resort districts.

“We just want to make it consistent. All the other surrounding properties are already rezoned,” he said.

The Zoning Board, he added, also supports the rezoning of these private properties.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.