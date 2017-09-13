Local bill to rezone San Roque private lots

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed a measure to rezone private lots in San Roque from rural to tourist resort.

All 18 members present voted yes to House Local Bill 20-29 which was introduced by Rep. John Paul Sablan, the delegation chairman.

He said the measure is an “extension” of what is now Saipan Local Law 20-5, which rezoned some areas in As Matuis.

Sablan said the properties that will be rezoned under H.L.B. 20-29 are located north of the abandoned La Fiesta Mall and belong to the Babauta Nekai family, the Naraja family and Bidal Corporation.





Presiding Judge Robert Naraja on Friday testified in support of the proposal to rezone the property.

Sablan said the intent of rezoning is to implement a uniform policy as most of the surrounding properties have already been rezoned into tourist resort districts.

“We just want to make it consistent. All the other surrounding properties are already rezoned,” he said.

The Zoning Board, he added, also supports the rezoning of these private properties.