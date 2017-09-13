Prosecutor opposes bail modification for man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor

ASSISTANT Attorney General Teri Tenorio opposes the emergency application for bail modification of a 64-year-old man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

Manases Masga Manglona Sr., who will be sentenced on Nov. 15, 2017, wants to attend the funeral of his son.

He has signed a plea agreement with the government and is facing five-year imprisonment with no time suspended, to be served day for day without the possibility of parole.

Manglona requested the court for a furlough so he can travel to Rota and attend the funeral of his son on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

During Monday’s court proceeding before Presiding Judge Robert Naraja, Tenorio said there are other things to consider besides the defendant’s transportation.

She said corrections officers must also be present, and the victim and the victim’s mother are likewise expected to attend the funeral.

She said the victim is a close-family member to the deceased, adding that the family of the victim and the victim herself strongly oppose the release of the defendant.

Tenorio requested the court to deny Manglona’s furlough.

Judge Naraja asked Department of Corrections Director Georgia Cabrera how she would address the issue administratively.

Cabrera said when they escort an inmate to a funeral, the requesting family usually shoulders the cost of paying the corrections officers’ hourly rate. The inmate can spend no more than an hour at the funeral, she added.

In Manglona’s case Cabrera recommended a minimum of three corrections officers to escort the defendant.

Assistant Public Defender Shoshana Epstein, who represented Manglona, amended the request to the court — rather than a furlough, the defense asked for an emergency leave.

Epstein said Manglona’s wife will supervise the defendant.

Judge Naraja said the proceeding will resume on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Manglona was arrested after a 12-year old girl reported to her teacher that the defendant inappropriately touched her several times in April and July of 2016.