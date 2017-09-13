Carolinians seek unity, greater presence in government

HUNDREDS of Carolinians gathered for a family picnic day sponsored by the Refaluwasch Association on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minachom Atdao in Susupe.

The gathering celebrated the “unity, culture, traditions and heritage of our Refaluwasch people,” said Ambrosio Ogumoro, the association president.

In his remarks, Ogumoro said, “Now is not the time to get discouraged. Now is the time to come together and achieve unity. It is now our responsibility to make sure that we are not left behind. We must unite. With one movement and one voice, we will be heard. Our mission is our people. We have two local cultures, and we face many challenges but together we can overcome them.”





He added, “The greatness of our Refaluwasch community is measured by our tipiyeew (solidarity).”

Juan Tenorio, association vice president, said they want to look into issues affecting the entire community, not only the Refaluwasch.

One such issue is the local unemployment rate, he added. “There are companies that are coming in and building big investments and yet we have a lot of local residents still unemployed, and this is among the issues that are not being properly addressed,” he said.

Tenorio said the CNMI should “utilize what we have here through training programs particularly in the hotel industry.”

He added, “We will work with other community groups for the betterment of the commonwealth.”

According to Felix Nogis, board member of the association, they also want to enhance the efforts of the Carolinians Affairs Office in addressing issues that pertain to the Carolinian community.

“We formed the group to work in collaboration with the CAO, whether it’s about social, educational or health issues,” Nogis said.

He also said the group’s other goal is to unify the Carolinian community in one voice. “I think the Carolinian community to some extent is beginning to disintegrate, but in the old days, we were so strong because when our elders said ‘this is what we will do,’ everybody would do it. We want to bring that back,” Nogis said.

Young Carolinians must learn their history and how we came about as a people, he added.

Nogis also noted the lack of Carolinian representation on government boards and commissions as mandated by the CNMI Constitution.

He did not mention which boards and commissions do not have Carolinian members.

“Right now we don’t have Carolinian representatives and the law says we have to,” said Nogis.

Their group’s other goal is to raise funds and hold more community events, he added.

Also attending the gathering on Sunday were Saipan Mayor David Apatang, Rep. Angel Demapan, House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez and Carolinians Affairs Office executive assistant John Tagabuel.