House rejects Senate budget bill

THE House of Representatives on Monday voted 18 to 2 to reject the Senate’s amendments to the budget bill or H.B. 20-105, which must now go to a bicameral conference committee.

The only members in favor of the amendments were House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita of Rota and Rep. Edwin Aldan of Tinian.

Without a new balanced budget enacted into law before or on Oct. 1, 2017, there will be a partial government shutdown.

Rep. Angel Demapan, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said the Senate amendments involved the re-allocation of at least $2.5 million.

“That’s a significant amount and we need to review it further,” he added. “We can’t just accept it so we felt there’s a need to convene a conference committee to make sure we can verify how these funds will be moved,” Demapan said in an interview.

Among other things, the Senate amendments reduced the Marianas Visitors Authority’s budget by $1.5 million.

“Again, that’s a significant modification and we would like to analyze it further to see how best we can reduce the impact on MVA,” Demapan said. “That reduction will affect our promotion activities so we just want to make sure that we are still able to meet the needs of our only industry.”

Demapan said they may raise other concerns as they review further the Senate amendments.

He is hoping the Legislature could pass a budget bill by the end of the week because the governor, who submitted his budget proposal to lawmakers in April, still has to review the measure.

“We are now days away from Sept. 30th, the final day of the fiscal year,” Demapan said, “and as chairman of the House conferees, it is my intention to work closely with the Senate conferees to ensure that we pass a budget in time and give the governor ample time to review it and prevent a government shutdown.”

Speaker Ralph Demapan appointed Rep. Angel Demapan to be the head of the House conference committee whose other members are Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero and Vice Speaker Janet Maratita with Rep. John Paul Sablan as alternate member.

Senate President Arnold Palacios appointed Sen. Jude Hofschneider as chair of the Senate conference committee whose members are Sen. Sixto Igisomar and Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon with Sen. Justo Quitugua as alternate member.

Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero, in a separate interview, said the process could take two weeks.

“In order to call a meeting, you have to comply with the Open Government Act which requires a 72-hour notice. It is also prudent that the House conferees meet first and come up with a plan on what can be negotiated and what can be compromised, what we can accept and what we cannot accept, and then go from there. This process takes time, and unfortunately time is not on our side. So we will try to see if we will be allowed to hold these meetings under emergency conditions — if, in other words, we can suspend the Open Government Act.”

House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita said he supported the Senate amendments because they would increase the budgets for Rota and Tinian by nearly $500,000 to fund the two islands’ various needs.

“So who would say no to that?” he asked.