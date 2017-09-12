NMI commemorates 9/11 anniversary

THE 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. was commemorated by the local community on Monday at American Memorial Park.

“We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” started with a freedom walk from Garapan Fishing Base to express support for the military, veterans, emergency responders, firefighters and other law enforcers.

Saipan Mayor David Apatang, in his remarks, said they were honoring “our heroes who risked their lives to save the lives of those who were innocently caught in the crossfire of a senseless attack.”

After 9/11, he said the U.S. emerged stronger. “We declared never again to suffer as victims. We knew our nation needed to change to root out evil and our heroes inspired us to do the job we had to do,” the mayor said as he thanked law enforcement officers, firefighters and the men and women in the military “who risk their lives by placing themselves very close to harm’s way — we thank you for your dedication, bravery, and loyalty.”





Tan Holdings and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation organized the commemoration event for the second consecutive year.

“I think it is very important to come together once a year in this setting and salute our first responders — we don’t thank them enough,” Tan Holdings president Jerry Tan said as he also thanked the sponsors of this year’s Field of Heroes event.

Eulalia V. Arriola of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, said for everyday people, “first responders are the difference between life and death, between tragedy and a miracle.”

Regardless of the outcome, the first responders are there to help, she said. “The first responder runs to harm, not away from harm’s way.”





She added, “Nowhere will you find ‘ultimate sacrifice’ listed in the job description of a first responder, but we all know that there are men and women who had made that sacrifice.”

They are the heroes “who run toward a burning building, toward the sound of gun fire, never giving a second thought that they may end up paying the ultimate sacrifice — these are first responders, these are our real-life heroes.”

The sirens of emergency response vehicles blared for about 30 seconds as part of the ceremony, which also included a 21-gun salute fired by the Department of Public Safety and ports police.

Pastor Ray Kinsella of Grace Cristian Church led the invocation and benediction.