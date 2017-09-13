Judge Govendo: No jail time for Ambrosio Ogumoro

ON May 2, 2017, a jury found the former Department of Public Safety deputy commissioner guilty of theft by deception for selling a DPS car for $50 which had been repaired for $2,500, an amount paid by DPS. Ruling from the bench on May 2, 2017, Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo found Ogumoro guilty of misconduct in public office. In the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, the judge said Ogumoro will not serve prison time. In an earlier and separate case, Ogumoro was convicted for shielding then-Attorney General Edward Buckingham from being served with penal summons in 2012. Ogumoro served a year in prison for his conviction in the case.