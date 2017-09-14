MVA joins 2017 Asian Dive Expo Beijing Ocean Week

(MVA) — Presenting the public and diving fans with various tourism products above and below water, the Marianas Visitors Authority joined the 2017 Asian Dive Expo or ADEX Beijing Ocean Week on Aug. 31, 2017, at China International Exhibition Center.

The Marianas has become one of the world’s top diving resorts with complex underwater terrain, abundant tropical ocean life, historical war relics, and more than 60 world class dive sites around three unique islands. For example, the waters of Rota with 50-200m visibility are recognized as having some of the best visibility in Micronesia.

Click to enlarge

“The Marianas have some of the world’s best diving resources, and each year, nearly 50 percent of Chinese tourists choose snorkeling or diving products when visiting here,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “With the help of platforms like ADEX Beijing Ocean Week, we hope to enhance the public’s understanding of our diving and tourism environment in China and attract more domestic tourists and diving enthusiasts to visit Saipan, Tinian and Rota to fully enjoy the beauty of these islands.”

An additional feature of ADEX was the participation of longtime Saipan resident Li Ningning, the first Chinese-speaking female AIDA Instructor and the first and only female AIDA master instructor in from China. Li, who has lived in Saipan for 18 years, shared her wealth of diving and teaching experience with the traveling public.

The Marianas is the only American territory offering Chinese tourists visa-free entry policy, which has greatly benefited the tourism industry. In addition to existing non-stop flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Hong Kong, more than two dozen other cities in all parts of China have connections to the Marianas.