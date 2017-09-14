More than 100 students participate in leadership planning session

MORE than 100 students from elementary, middle and high schools attended the Youth Advisory Panel Student Leadership Planning Session that taught them to organize, plan and collaborate for programs they will be undertaking throughout the school year.

The event took place at Kanoa Resort on Tuesday.

Melisha San Nicolas, facilitator for the Personal Responsibility Education Program or PREP, said Saipan schools were asked to send youth leaders to participate in the training.





“We do have a lot of new student leaders,” she added. “We gave them a description of their role in school and how they can make a big difference and take the lead. Everybody is clear with what they have planned for the entire school year.”

San Nicolas said the training included the creation of group rules, encouraging group activities, preparing a list of supplies and creating a timeline for activities.

She said these activities will focus on teen pregnancy prevention, alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention/education and anti-bullying.





San Nicolas said PREP received a federal grant to finance programs that encourage positive youth development activities for schools, and projects to prevent teen pregnancy as well as HIV and sexually transmitted infection support at schools.

She added that the training also sought recommendations from students regarding their challenges at schools. “We will summarize that and we will provide them to the education commissioner and her team so that they can address our students’ concerns.”

One of the participating schools was Dandan Middle School, which was represented by its newly elected student officers.





School counselor Patty Mendoza said the students learned how to be positive and proactive in planning events that they want to focus on this school year.

She said the training also encouraged the students to hear their own voices. “When we think about education, students come first, but a lot of times what we hear are voices of our teachers, staff, administrators, parents, guardians.”

She said the training was also about listening to what the students need — what they are going through emotionally and socially as they try to keep up with their studies.