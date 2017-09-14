DPL wants land use plan measure revised

THE Department of Public Land said the proposed land use-plan measure should be revised to make it applicable only to pristine undeveloped lands.

DPL does not support House Bill 20-81, which was introduced by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero who wants to restrict future public land leases until the completion of a comprehensive land use plan.

In her letter to Rep. Alice Igitol, chairwoman of the House Committee on Natural Resources which is reviewing the bill, DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion Teregeyo said land-use planning often entails regulations that must take into consideration strategic economic and environmental management as well as historical and cultural preservation.

Teregeyo said the bill needs to be amended so it would be applicable only to pristine undeveloped areas to allow DPL to continue leasing lands in developed areas and renewing leases that might expire before a land-use plan is in place.

In an interview with Variety, she said DPL doesn’t entirely object to the bill, “but it needs to be amended or revised.”

As for the land-use plan, Teregeyo said DPL has already awarded a contract to SSFM, CNMI, LLC.

Currently, she said the planning aspects that are already in place include zoning, which regulates the strategic aspect of land use planning such as the types of activities allowed on a given piece of property as well as setbacks, green space and building design requirements; the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, which regulates the environmental aspect of land use to ensure that the impact of development is minimized to acceptable levels to maintain the environment and in the ocean and support healthy communities and a sustainable environment and vibrant economy; the Historical Preservation Office which regulates historical and cultural preservation; and the Division of Fish and Wildlife which regulates environmental impact on the habitats of endangered species.

Teregeyo said the use of land is subject to all regulations with no exemptions.

“DPL itself designated certain areas for conservation or sanctuaries and wetlands to ensure their protection,” she told Igitol. “In other words, land use is being regulated so the lessees cannot build whatever they want wherever they want and most importantly, our community has a say in all proposed commercial development.”