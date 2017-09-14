BECQ’s Rabauliman retires; Masga appointed acting administrator

BUREAU of Environmental and Coastal Quality Administrator Frank Rabauliman has retired effective Sept. 8, 2017 “to spend more time with his family,” according to Press Secretary Kevin Bautista.

Division of Environmental Quality Director Ray Masga is the acting administrator until further notice, Bautista said.

Rabauliman was the Public School System’s curriculum and instructions department-vocational education program coordinator when he was appointed DEQ director by then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial in 2006.

In 2013, then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos named Rabauliman head of BECQ which has two divisions: DEQ and Coastal Resources Management.

In his retirement letter, Rabauliman thanked Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres for allowing him to serve as BECQ administrator.

“Thank you for the honor and the opportunity to serve our community under your leadership,” Rabauliman said.

Masga, in an interview, said BECQ will continue to implement its current programs.

He is also looking forward to the implementation of air pollution control regulations. “We are going to be adopting new regulations. They will allow us to work with facilities considered to be emission sources and we will also address issues with respect to those operating large generators like resorts, for example.”

He said they are now studying if facilities that use large generators will be required to get permits. “We want to know what type of emissions they are actually putting out in the atmosphere.”

He said they will also strengthen the litter control program which BECQ implements with other government agencies — the Department of Public Lands, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Public Health, the mayor’s office and the zoning office.

“Early this year, we certified 70 litter-control officers on Saipan, Rota and Tinian. All of them went through training and they were deputized as litter-control officers so that illegal dumping can be properly addressed.”