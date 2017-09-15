Government to address shortage of Carolinian, Chamorro language teachers

TO increase the number of Carolinian language teachers at the Public School System, Carolinian Affairs Office Executive Assistant John Tagabuel said the Chamorro and Carolinian Language Policy Commission should issue a temporary certification for those who want to teach.

He said PSS only has six Carolinian language teachers.

“Why we don’t have more Chamorro and Carolinian language teachers? That is the challenge that the CAO, the Indigenous Affairs Office, PSS and the language commission have,” Tagabuel said in an interview.

He said they found out that there was an issue with the Praxis 2 test which is “holding back” Carolinian and Chamorro language teachers because “it is based on U.S. standards.”

To get a teaching certification, teachers must pass Praxis. “When they fail, no one wants to take the test again because it costs about $100,” Tagabuel said.

“We came up with an approach in which the CAO and Indigenous Affairs will come up with an actual test for local language teachers so we can issue a temporary certification.”

Tagabuel said the temporary certification will allow Carolinians to start teaching the language in public schools. “Once an individual is hired, not only can he start teaching, he will also undergo a two-year training to make sure that he passes the Praxis 2 test.”