Judge says meth defendant gets ‘95% discount’ on jail sentence

SUPERIOR Court Judge Joseph Camacho on Wednesday sentenced John Richard Deleon Guerrero, 41, to five years’ imprisonment for possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance commonly known as “ice.”

The judge said the defendant received a “95 percent discount” on the possible consecutive sentence.

The five-year sentence, however, will be served day by day, without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work or weekend release or any other similar program, the judge said.

Deleon Guerrero was also given credit for time served since his arrest on Aug. 19, 2017. In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000. He will start serving his sentence immediately.

On Aug. 30, 2016, Deleon Guerrero was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance; two counts of possession of controlled substance; one count for conspiracy to commit trafficking of controlled substance; two counts of unlawful possession of firearms; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition — for a possible consecutive sentence of 100 years.

On Dec. 28, 2016 the Office of the Attorney General amended the charges to only one count of possession of controlled substance for a possible sentence of five years.

After removing the ice trafficking and illegal firearms charges, the AG’s office submitted a plea agreement to the court.

The judge said there is nothing on record indicating that the defendant cooperated to get other drug dealers, or that the defendant has mental illness, or other mitigating factors.

According to the judge, the AG’s office basically removed 95 years of possible consecutive sentence — a “95 percent discount.”

“The plea agreement in this case is particularly concerning,” the judge said, “as it involves both illegal drugs and illegal firearms, and the defendant is a repeat offender with prior convictions in federal and CNMI courts for violent crimes, drug crimes and property crimes.”

In the past three years, Judge Camacho said the Office of the AG has not prosecuted any drug dealers for ice trafficking — instead, he added, all drug trafficking arrests have resulted in plea bargains for the much lesser offense of possession of ice.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds represented the government while Steven Pixley was the court-appointed defense counsel.