Guam will receive federal help to add 31 sirens

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Guam will get federal help to speed up the installation of 31 additional sirens in light of North Korea’s recurring missile threats aimed at Guam and other parts of the United States.

Guam’s Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros met in Washington, D.C., with grants team members from the Department of Homeland Security. In the meeting, Charfauros said the existing 15 sirens on the island were initially specific to tsunami warnings.

The Guam Daily Post recently reported there are no sirens in the most populated areas of the island, including Dededo, Yigo, Mangilao and Barrigada. Guam’s siren warning system was positioned with possible tsunami threats to coastal villages in mind.

The governor’s office in a press release said as a result of that meeting, Charfauros was able to accelerate the fielding for 31 additional sirens for Guam, particularly in areas not near coastal zones.

“The DHS team understood our need to expand our All Hazards Alert Warning System,” Charfauros stated.

“The grant that was supposed to be provided in phases over the next five years, which is approximately $2 million, will be researched further to determine how to best accelerate the fielding of the 31 additional sirens as part of fiscal years 2017 and 2018,” Charfauros said. “I appreciate working with them on this.”

The $2 million also will cover the cost of an environmental impact study necessary for each of the siren locations.