Governor: Hospital is number one priority

WITH the economy improving, Gov. Ralph Torres said the government expects more funding for public health.

In an interview on Thursday, Torres said as more Saipan casino tax funds are collected, the critical needs of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will be addressed.

“This is the time to give more funding to our hospital. I just talked to the CEO [Esther Muna] and we discussed funding some of the new equipment needed by the hospital,” the governor said.





“There are other departments and other needs that we will continue to include among our priorities,” he added. “Our priorities today may be different in a month or so depending on the state of the economy, but right now the hospital is our number one priority,” Torres said.

The governor said a significant amount of revenue has already been identified and reported to the Department of Finance but these figures still need to be verified by the secretary of Finance.

“So far, what has been identified is roughly from $56 million to $58 million, and we still have more revenue that is going to be identified soon.”

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson said she will provide a more accurate figure later.