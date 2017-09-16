MCC project manager enters into sealed plea agreement with US

YUQING Zhao, a project manager for MCC International, a subcontractor for the Garapan casino project, has entered into a sealed plea agreement with the U.S. government.

Zhao was indicted for his alleged involvement in a scheme to hire tourists to perform construction work on Saipan.

His attorney, Colin Thompson, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. O’Malley have filed a stipulation for the court to vacate the trial and pretrial conference on calendar.

The parties also requested for a change of plea hearing set for Oct. 25, 2017.

Last month, Thompson told the District Court for the NMI that they were working on a non-trial disposition on the case.

Zhao is facing 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charges against him.

He is currently on a home detention program with former Rep. Christopher Leon Guerrero as his third-party custodian.