Bicameral conference committee settles budget dispute

WITH 15 days left in the fiscal year, the bicameral conference committee has come up with a compromise budget bill that will be passed by the House today, Friday. The Senate will act on the bill on Saturday to give the governor at least 14 days to review the measure.

Without a new balanced budget on or before Oct. 1, 2017, non-essential government offices will shut down.

The conferees, headed by Rep. Angel A. Demapan and Sen. Jude Hofschneider, convened on Tuesday and reached an agreement on Thursday morning after two days of deliberation.





Based on the conference committee report released to the media on Thursday, the 2018 budget package is pegged at $145.2 million.

The conferees “agreed on significant and highly debated issues,” among them is the modification of the Marianas Visitors Authority budget.

The conferees agreed that $550,000 will be restored to the MVA; $450,000 will be allotted for the purchase of a fire pumper truck for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services; $69,435 for the Public School System- Cooperative Education Program’s tourism-related programs; $250,000 to fund a tractor with batwing mower attachment for the Office of the Mayor of Tinian; and $250,000 for the Office of the Mayor of Rota for the purchase of similar equipment — a tractor with batwing mower.

The conferees also agreed to increase the Number of Positions or NOPs allocated to the governor’s vacant holding account from 50 to 100, “provided that 50 out of 100 NOPs shall be reserved for the Department of Public Safety: 30 for Saipan DPS, 10 for Tinian DPS and 10 for Rota DPS.”

In a press statement, Demapan said: “This provision will allow DPS to draw NOPs from the vacant holding account should staffing needs arise, provided that the department can identify available funds to support the need. The budget measure also keeps intact the appropriation of $2.8 million to fund salary increases for all civil service employees of the government pursuant to a newly adopted civil service conversion table of pay scale from the Civil Service Commission. This provision provides salary increases to civil service employees for the second consecutive fiscal year.”

Demapan said the conference committee also agreed to include the payment of hazardous work differential for the Solid Waste employees of the first, second and third senatorial districts who are assigned to the designated solid waste landfills, facilities, dumpsites and transfer stations.

In addition, the conferees agreed on continuing appropriation for the government’s court-ordered obligations. They appropriated another $1 million to pay for final judgments and settlements.

Moreover, the conferees inserted a provision that would reprogram the allotment for salary increases for elected officials under P.L. 19-83 if they were determined to be unenforceable.

The provision stated that in the event that the decision in the Certified Legal Question finds that the salary increases for members of the Legislature are unenforceable, $334,937 of the appropriation for House members’ salaries and $150,122 of the appropriation for Senate members’ salaries shall be appropriated to the Department of Public Works, street lights, utilities, and to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation operations.

The conferees also reviewed the funding needs of the first and second senatorial districts and agreed to provide support to the respective mayors and municipal governments to ensure the continued delivery of essential public services.

The first senatorial district, Rota, will receive a budget of $8.1 million, while the second senatorial district, Tinian, will get $8.4 million for FY 2018.

“These allocations take into account funding needs to help improve government services and programs for island residents,” Demapan and Hofschneider stated.

“The work of the conference committee centered on considering critical needs throughout the commonwealth government,” Demapan said. “I am very much pleased that we were able to work swiftly and prudently to come up with a compromise version of the FY 2018 budget. Ultimately, our goal was to ensure that we iron out areas of contention and that we prevent any shutdown in government services.”

Hofschneider, for his part, said: “I believe that through our work in the past two days, we have a budget package that is fiscally prudent and beneficial to the commonwealth as a whole. Aside from working out the budgetary needs of the central government, it is equally important to ensure that we take care of the needs of our municipal governments as well. With the cooperation of all the conferees, we are pleased to put forward a final version of the budget that addresses all areas of the commonwealth.

Gov. Ralph Torres in an interview on Thursday said he is looking forward to seeing the budget bill.

“It is my duty to look at the differences between the House and the Senate, and the administration will also have concerns with what they will pass, but then again, I understand — I’ve been there before. I know what it takes and what their concerns are. They are a different branch of government, but the most important obligation of the Legislature is to pass a balanced budget.”

The other members of the conference committee are Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon with Sen. Justo Quitugua as the alternate member for the Senate, Vice Speaker Janet Maratita, Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero and Rep. John Paul Sablan as the alternate member for the House.