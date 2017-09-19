‘Whenever it rains it’s flooded’

TOUR and marine sports operators are complaining about a perennially flooded side-road in the Garapan tourist district.

The narrow road located between Fiesta Resort and Hyatt Regency Saipan leads to the beach area.

“Whenever it rains, it gets flooded,” according to a marine sports operator, who declined to be identified.





The source said sports operators have reported the problem to the hotel’s management and government agencies, particularly Coastal Resources Management.

“Tourists frequent this area and they see it’s flooded and filthy during the rainy season and dusty in the dry season,” the operator said.

Asked for comment, Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada said he will ask his team to “assess the area to determine whether it’s private property or not.”

If there’s a right-of-way involved, DPW will immediately fix it, he added. However, he said if the area is private property then the department cannot address the problem.