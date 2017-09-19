Marianas Variety

Bus stop adopted by Lions Club vandalized

18 Sep 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Saipan Unity Lions Club logo at the bus stop in Tanapag has been vandalized, according to club vice president Lucy De Guzman Buensalido.

“This is very disappointing — people are helping improve facilities for the students but somebody just wants to vandalize them,” she added.

The Saipan Unity Lions Club logo has been detached from the wall of the bus stop in Tanapag. Contributed photo

The club spent much time and effort to renovate, clean and maintain the bus stop, she said.

They have reported the incident to the police.

As part of its community services, the Saipan Unity Lions Club has “adopted” the bus stop in Tanapag.

