Bus stop adopted by Lions Club vandalized

THE Saipan Unity Lions Club logo at the bus stop in Tanapag has been vandalized, according to club vice president Lucy De Guzman Buensalido.

“This is very disappointing — people are helping improve facilities for the students but somebody just wants to vandalize them,” she added.

Click to enlarge

The club spent much time and effort to renovate, clean and maintain the bus stop, she said.

They have reported the incident to the police.

As part of its community services, the Saipan Unity Lions Club has “adopted” the bus stop in Tanapag.