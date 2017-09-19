Johnalyn Salinas gets 3 years for burglary

AFTER pleading guilty to burglary, Johnalyn Yolanda Pangelinan Salinas was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo to a five-year prison term, but all suspended except for three years. She was also given credit for 106 days she had already served.

Following her imprisonment, Salinas will be placed under supervised probation for five years.

According to the judgment and commitment order, Salinas “shall cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General and truthfully testify against her co-defendant, Larrad Aldan Ramangmou, at any hearing or court proceeding, including testifying at trial if necessary.”

Salinas was ordered to pay a fine of $100 and court costs of $100. She will also perform 200 hours of community work service at a rate of no fewer than five hours per month, and write an apology letter to the victims.

Moreover, she and her co-defendant will pay restitution amounting to $954.99 to the victims.

Salinas’s co-defendant, Ramangmou, will appear in court for change of plea hearing on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

According to the police, Salinas and Ramangmou burglarized the Blue Hill apartment on Navy Hill and the incident was caught on a security camera.

Police reviewed the video footage and identified Salinas.

Ramangmou, in an interview with the police, admitted that she and Salinas went to the Blue Hill Apartment and stole items from the victims’ rooms.