Body found near Bird Island

THE body of a 21 year-old-man was found 15 feet underwater near Bird Island during a search on Sunday morning conducted by the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The victim, Aiwayne Sagun, was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

DFEMS public information officer Derek Gersonde, in a statement, said Sagun was swimming in the water when he was pulled out to sea by the strong current.

“The victim was with the witness when they arrived at Bird Island earlier to take pictures. They both managed to walk onto Bird Island. Sagun asked the witness to take a video of him jumping into the water and swimming to shore. The victim jumped into the water and attempted to swim onto shore. Due to the strong current, the victim made several attempts to swim back to safety, but the strong current pulled the victim out toward the ocean.

“The victim was last seen drifting further into the sea south of Bird Island. The eyewitness called 911 for help.”

Gersonde said that on Saturday, at 3:52 p.m., they received a call from the Department of Public Safety 911 dispatch reporting a missing swimmer at Bird Island.

At 3:53 p.m., Gersonde said Rescue 1 from the Susupe Fire Station responded and the activation of the Search and Rescue Unit was initiated.

According to Gersonde, DFEMS rescue swimmers conducted a search for around the shoreline and in the waters around Bird Island with support from DPS Boating Safety. The search was ceased at night fall.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, DFEMS rescue swimmers resumed the search with support from the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s patrol boat. The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted.

At 8:35 a.m., DFEMS rescue swimmers located the victim about 15 feet underwater off Bird Island.

The victim was brought to the CPA patrol boat and was transported to the Smiling Cove Marina where he was positively identified by a family member. The body was then brought to the Commonwealth Health Center where Dr. Neda Farzan pronounced the victim dead at 9:37 a.m.