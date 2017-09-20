Marine recruitment officer bids goodbye, thanks NMI

GUNNERY Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero thanked the local community for its support during his over two years as the Marine recruitment officer in the CNMI.

“I would like to thank all the schools that have allowed me to participate in school activities such as class presentations, pull-up challenges, career fairs, award ceremonies and graduation ceremonies,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the faculty and staff members for their continued assistance.

Deleon Guerrero, a graduate of Marianas High School and the son of former Rep. Florencio Deleon Guerrero, assumed his post on Jan. 20, 2015. He succeeded Staff Sgt. Gregorio Comeo.

The recruitment officer’s position was Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero’s first non-deployment assignment on Saipan.

“As my recruiting tour comes to an end…on Saipan, I have succeeded in dealing with unconventional challenges and have adapted to a multitude of circumstances less commonly experienced in a typical recruiting region on the mainland United States, he said.

He said those unique obstacles have had a huge impact on him on a personal and professional level.

“I now have an even greater respect for the local community and its hardworking individuals who continue to relentlessly give their time and attention to helping others and our youth,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero will be succeeded by Sgt. Joseph Jorden Torwal Reyes.

Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Deleon Guerrero said his most valued achievement is providing guidance and leadership to the hundreds of individuals with whom he had been privileged to interact in a work setting or on a personal level, including those who have progressed and overcame adversity.

“It is their success that I consider my achievement,” he added.

Deleon Guerrero will be assigned to a major Marine Corps installation on the mainland United States, most likely at Camp Pendleton in California.

He hopes that his successor on Saipan will continue to guide and mentor the youth and other individuals in the community by spreading the good word about the Marine Corps and the limitless opportunities toward success that it provides.