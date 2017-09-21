Imperial Pacific, CBP to sign MOU

(Press Release) — Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will sign a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of a reimbursable services program at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

The program will allow IPI to engage CBP in the processing of visitors brought by the Hong Kong investor into the CNMI.

The MOU signing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in the CBP conference room at the airport.

CBP, which is under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is empowered under Section 481 of the Homeland Security Act, 2002, as amended, to enter into partnership with the private sector, state and local government entities.

This CBP-initiated program is an innovative solution that was designed to expand its services for incoming commercial and cargo traffic and international arrivals throughout the United States.

IPI reached out to CBP in February to seek assistance for its guests who arrive here in private jets.

According to CBP, the new agreement increases the agency’s ability to provide for enhanced services on a reimbursable basis. The services include “customs, agricultural processing, border security services, immigration inspection, and support services at ports of entry.”

Under the MOU, CBP will provide the following: “primary inspection processing, special service requests, charters, and unanticipated irregular operation, including diversions.”

IPI will fund the cost for these services.

IPI said it understands the importance of the immigration clearance process.

With the increase in tourist arrivals, the long waiting hours at the Saipan airport have became a challenge for newly arrived passengers.

Once the construction of Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel Saipan is completed, it is expected that arrivals by private jets will increase by 300 percent.