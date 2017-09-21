Saipan mayor’s office cleans up CK area

THE field personnel of the Saipan mayor’s office used a backhoe to clean up an area in Chalan Kanoa, where a dilapidated structure occupied by a homeless family is located.

This structure is adjacent to the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council’s temporary office in the leadership memorial courtyard.

One of the occupants of the structure had already passed away.

“It is an eyesore already,” Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said, adding that the family that moved in should seek a safer temporary shelter elsewhere.

He added that the area has also turned into an illegal dumping site.

The mayor said his office is now looking for the owner of the property to see how they could keep the area free from trash and debris.





On Monday, the mayor’s field operation director Joan Aquino said the area has again been littered with trash and covered with overgrown vegetation.

During previous cleanup, the occupants promised the mayor’s office they would help clean the area.

One of occupants said they moved into the structure three months ago.

“This is only temporary for the time being because we are now looking for a house,” the occupant said in an interview.

Apatang said the cleanup and beautification program focused on Chalan Kanoa this week.

They will also conduct cleanups in As Lito, Gualo Rai and Garapan, he added.