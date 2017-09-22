DPW: Connection of Windward Road and Kalabera Road on Route 36 to begin soon

(Office of the Governor) —Through funding from the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, Talofofo will soon become a second full-fledged link between the northern and southern parts of Saipan.

The project connects Windward Road in Talofofo to Chalan Kalabera in the northeastern part of Saipan. Secretary of Public Works James Ada noted that the project involves the construction of approximately 3.7 miles of an all-weather road on Route 36. The Department of Public Works will be issuing out the invitation to bid within the coming weeks.

“The project will begin at the end of the existing paved road just past the entrance to the Kingfisher Golf Course, pass through Kalabera Cave, and will end near the Bird Island lookout. The road improvement will also include wider travel lanes with bike lanes on each side, drainage, road signage, and concrete box culverts at the Unai Fanhang and Unai Nanasu crossings,” Ada said.

Ada further noted that cyclists, joggers, tourists, and the greater community will soon enjoy a safer alternative commute to the northern part of the island.

Early last year, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres noted that the Technical Services Division under the Department of Public Works completed over $10 million in island-wide upgrades.

“We’ve seen what an enormous impact roads have to improving our overall infrastructure. Several critical projects are ongoing, and this project is both exciting and beneficial for our community as a whole. We expect to establish two new highways in the near future. As one of many road improvements, this project will alleviate traffic, which is a key priority. This will help our community not only make their daily commutes easier, but also provide a new scenic feature to our island that is also environmentally friendly,” Governor Torres said.

Last week, Department of Public Works highlighted the completion of six roadway projects and building rehabilitations.

The Technical Services Division is the core operation behind the Contracting Officers Authority to facilitate infrastructure development throughout the Commonwealth and administers all mandated Legislative Budget Appropriations, Federal Highway Projects and other federal grant funding through using agencies and Federal Emergency Management Agency Projects in conjunction with natural disasters in coordination with CIP Program Office.

Several critical projects have been implemented and completed to enhance the quality of life for the community.