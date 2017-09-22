Anti-crime advocate calls for community unity

ANTI-CRIME advocate and retired Police Maj. Ramon B. Camacho wants to revive the Neighborhood Watch Task Force which he initiated when he was a member of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.

“The community should work together to prevent crimes in their villages,” he said.

Camacho said the government can actually start organizing the task force within each department or agency.

Department heads, supervisors and even top officials can discuss neighborhood cooperation against criminality when meeting with their employees, he added.

“I am willing to help out if residents will organize themselves in the community,” he said.

During his term as municipal council chair, Camacho organized the Neighborhood Watch Task Force and appointed block captains in every village and precinct on Saipan.

As president of the Parent-Teacher-Student Association at Saipan Southern High School, Camacho said he will continue to promote the task force among students and parents during PTSA meetings.

He said he will also join Joey Arriola of the Friends of Recovery in conducting the drug awareness campaign on campuses.

Like other residents, Camacho said he hopes to see more police visibility in specific areas on island.

“They should not be going around,” he said, referring to police officers. “There must be a beat assignment and if there’s no incident reported in an area, then they go to the areas where there is a high crime rate.”

Camacho said when he was still with the Department of Public Safety, he took his job “very seriously.”

He said he has no political agenda, adding that his “heart is with the community,” and that he believes the Neighborhood Watch program is an effective deterrent against criminality.