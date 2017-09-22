Propst: AG and FBI should continue to investigate CUC deal

ALTHOUGH the Guam senator involved in the controversial Commonwealth Utilities Corp. power generator deal may be censured and stripped of his leadership position, Rep. Edwin Propst said the attorney general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation should continue the investigation into the procurement fiasco.

In his remarks during the House session on Wednesday, Propst said he is pleased with the findings of the Guam Legislature’s ethics committee which stated that Sen. James Espaldon violated the Code of Ethics and Standards.

Propst filed the complaint against Espaldon for lobbying on behalf of General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. which wanted to sell CUC an $11 million power generator.

The transaction was aborted after Propst exposed many red flags in the deal. The controversy also resulted in the governor’s firing of the then-CUC board.

Propst on Wednesday, commended the Guam Legislature, particularly the ethics committee chaired by Sen. Fernando Esteves, for doing a diligent job in investigating Espaldon’s role in the deal.

Propst also commended his colleagues in the CNMI House and the Senate for supporting his cause in bringing the questionable transaction on the table for discussion and scrutiny.

He thanked his colleagues for “doing the right thing” by conducting an investigation that resulted in the recommendation that the then-CUC board members should either resign or be fired by the governor.

Propst said the AG and the FBI must continue with the investigation as the controversy is “far from over,” adding that proper legal action could be taken against those who were involved in an illegal transaction.