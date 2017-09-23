Guam Hafa Adai Pledge for kids promotes culture

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Swarmed with enthusiastic young children, the Guam Visitors Bureau hosted five local, kid-focused businesses and organizations as they signed their pledges during the first-ever Hafa Adai Pledge Kids Ceremony at the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña.

Signing off on their pledges were Johnny Sablan, president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs; and Frank Aflague, program coordinator for the library’s Toddler Program; Anne Castillo, general manager for Loconut Entertainment; J.R. Perez, executive representative for Bounce with Loconut; Joseph Leon Guerrero, owner of Kid Pacific; and Cali and Isla Fejeran, show hosts for Guinaiyan Mama’tinas (The Love of Cooking).

The event was intended to welcome local preschool- and elementary-aged students, and for kid-focused businesses and organizations to take the pledge in an effort to promote and perpetuate the CHamoru culture.

Each participant came forward with different products and services, including CHamoru apparel, bouncy houses and food.