Contestants prepare for ‘Ultimate Drag Queen’

THE Ultimate Drag Queen 2017 contestants are “wholeheartedly” preparing for the event which will be held on Nov. 4, Saturday evening, in the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort.

Sponsored by the Saipan Fil-American Lions Club in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the competition will be a highly entertaining event, its choreographer and event director Ernie Molina said.

“The participants will showcase their skills and talents,” he added.

He said rehearsals are ongoing at the Saipan Music and Dance Studio. “We want to provide the best entertainment to the community.”

Molina said the candidates are mostly makeup artists and hairdressers.

There will be a “Battle of Impersonation,” “Fun Fashion,” an evening gown competition and a question-and-answer portion.

Tickets cost $25 each for VIP and $15 for general admission.

Club president Annamae Adaza said proceeds will be used for their community projects on Saipan.

The top five contestants will receive cash prizes, sashes, bouquets and crowns while the non-winners will receive consolation prizes.

The event organizers are still looking for sponsors. For more information, call Annamae Adaza at 483-5237, Lourdes Ortiz at 785-2306, Leony Mendoza at 287-7563, Mario Mayuga at 285-1021 or Ernie Molina at 789-8212.