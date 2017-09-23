BOE member: Re-hiring retired teachers should be second option

WHILE he does not object to the idea of rehiring retired teachers, Board of Education member Herman T. Guerrero said this proposal should be the second option.

A Senate legislative initiative introduced by Sen. Justo Quitugua, S.L.I. 20-1 would authorize the rehiring of government retirees as classroom teachers, doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals without losing their retirement benefits for an unlimited period of time.

Quitugua said there is a need to address the shortage of these professionals in the CNMI.

According to Guerrero, however, “the commonwealth is spending millions of dollars on scholarship programs so we need to focus also on hiring first those students that are returning from college.”

As for retirees, he said “they are already getting retirement benefits, so the question is: are they really committed to making a difference in ensuring student learning?”

S.L.I. 20-1, which is a proposal to amend Article III, Section 20 (b) of the CNMI Constitution, was passed unanimously by the Senate in July. It remains pending in the House of Representatives.

A legislative initiative must be passed by three-fourths of the members of each house present and voting. It may not be vetoed by the governor, but it must be approved by voters.