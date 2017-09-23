Imperial Pacific, CBP sign MOU

IMPERIAL Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of a reimbursable services program.

The MOU will allow Imperial Pacific to engage CBP in the processing of casino visitors arriving at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

The signing of the MOU at the airport’s CBP screening area was witnessed by officials of IPI, CBP and the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

The MOU was signed by Brian J. Humphrey, director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s field operations, and Donald R. Browne, IPI senior vice president for operations.

CBP, which is under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is empowered by the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to enter into a partnership with the private sector, state and local government entities.

Through the MOU, overtime funding will be provided by IPI, and will be used to provide additional CBP resources and services at the international and commuter airport.

Humphrey said the agreement allows CBP to provide services that otherwise might not be available given the agency’s typical budgetary and resource limitations.





He said CBP enters into this type of agreement on a case by case basis.

“Each agreement is unique and spells out what additional services a stakeholder would like to receive in exchange to offer to pay the expenses to provide those services,” Humphrey said.

He said they are expecting a 300 percent increase in expected small plane arrivals mostly for the casino industry.

The agreement, which is considered “live documents,” does not require renewal, he said.

Humphrey said no significant impact is expected on the statutorily capped salaries of CBP employees.

Browne said the agreement will enable IPI to assist its visitors by expediting their processing at the airport’s immigration counters.

He said the agreement will reduce the waiting time for their visitors, adding that the MOU is a “definite first step toward an expected additional visitor arrivals.”