Dragon Balls reach playoffs unblemished in Indoor Volleyball

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, September 25, 2017

     

     

     

     

     

Assistant AG appeals sanction

25 Sep 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ASSISTANT Attorney General Betsy Weintraub has appealed Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio’s ruling which held that the government lawyer violated the model rules of professional conduct.

The judge sanctioned Weintraub for lack of diligence and dilatory tactics in a sexual abuse of a minor case.

She also ordered Weintraub to donate $500 to a non-profit group of her choice that helps children who are victims of child abuse.

According to the judge, the sanction is an appropriate deterrent against prosecutorial harassment and lack of diligence.

