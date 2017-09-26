Assistant AG appeals sanction

ASSISTANT Attorney General Betsy Weintraub has appealed Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio’s ruling which held that the government lawyer violated the model rules of professional conduct.

The judge sanctioned Weintraub for lack of diligence and dilatory tactics in a sexual abuse of a minor case.

She also ordered Weintraub to donate $500 to a non-profit group of her choice that helps children who are victims of child abuse.

According to the judge, the sanction is an appropriate deterrent against prosecutorial harassment and lack of diligence.